× Law Enforcement: Morgan County inmates attempt to smuggle drugs into jail

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — Two inmates face drug-related charges after agents say they attempted to introduce narcotics within the Morgan County Jail.

The Morgan County Drug Task Force charged Jonathan Harris and Steven Page after they say they discovered strips of Suboxone and methamphetamine sewn into clothes given to them by outside sources.

Agents suspect Lindsey Casey, of Oneonta, and Lena Skelton, of Attalla, delivered those items. Both were present at the jail at the same time, officials determined.

Officials charged each inmate with Second-degree Attempt to Commit Controlled Substance Act-Promoting Prison Contraband, a Class C felony. Harris is serving time on charges related to receiving stolen property and a D.U.I. Meanwhile, Page is in jail for federal charges. His new state charge will not be issued until the federal charges are resolved.

Both Casey and Skelton have warrants out for their arrest for Second-degree Promoting Contraband.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Casey and Skelton, you are asked to contact your local law enforcement agency.