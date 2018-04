× Huntsville police search for missing 6-year-old

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Authorities are searching for a missing 6-year-old boy.

Huntsville Police say they are looking for a 2014 Silver Toyota Corolla with Alabama tag# 47SR537.

The child is described as wearing a red and black Jordan shirt with black pants, and red and black Jordan shoes.

At this time authorities have not released the child’s name or photo.