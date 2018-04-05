× Delta: Some customer info may have been compromised

ATLANTA, Ga. – Delta Airlines released a statement saying their chat service, [27]7.ai, was involved in a “cyber incident in September and October of last year. The airline understand customer payment information for those who used the chat service may have been accessed.

Delta says they were notified about the incident last week, on March 28.

The airline is also adamant that no other personal information, such as passport, government ID, security or SkyMiles information.

Delta Airlines released the following statement: