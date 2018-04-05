Delta: Some customer info may have been compromised
ATLANTA, Ga. – Delta Airlines released a statement saying their chat service, [27]7.ai, was involved in a “cyber incident in September and October of last year. The airline understand customer payment information for those who used the chat service may have been accessed.
Delta says they were notified about the incident last week, on March 28.
The airline is also adamant that no other personal information, such as passport, government ID, security or SkyMiles information.
Delta Airlines released the following statement:
Upon being notified of [24]7.ai’s incident, Delta immediately began working with [24]7.ai to understand any potential impact the incident had on Delta customers, delta.com, or any Delta computer system. We also engaged federal law enforcement and forensic teams, and have confirmed that the incident was resolved by [24]7.ai last October. At this point, even though only a small subset of our customers would have been exposed, we cannot say definitively whether any of our customers’ information was actually accessed or subsequently compromised.
We appreciate and understand that this information is concerning to our customers. The security and confidentiality of our customers’ information is of critical importance to us and a responsibility we take extremely seriously. Delta will launch delta.com/response, a dedicated website, noon ET April 5, which we will update regularly to address customer questions and concerns. We will also directly contact customers who may have been impacted by the [24]7.ai cyber incident. In the event any of our customers’ payment cards were used fraudulently as a result of the [24]7.ai cyber incident, we will ensure our customers are not responsible for that activity.