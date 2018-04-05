× Community members, leaders gather to feed displaced residents and to provide supplies

DECATUR, Ala. — It’s day two of no power for hundreds of people in north Alabama. Relief efforts are still underway in Decatur, some 746 customers are still without power. Volunteers are pitching in to provide those impacted by the storm with food and supplies.

“Anyone that has no power, we’re gonna treat you to lunch today. How bout that!” shouted Rodney Gordon, Morgan County NAACP President, into his phone during a Facebook Live targeted toward storm victims needing relief.

It was a call to the community, but Gordon’s the first to say that storm relief is about so much more than one person, or even one organization.

“It’s a small section of Decatur, and that’s why I believe that if we just get a few people together we can clean it up ourselves, and get things going and get power restored,” said Hunter Shumaker, one of the volunteers who came up with the idea to gather the community and help.

Politicians, preachers, church groups and individuals gathered at the River City Event Center in Decatur to feed people who are still living without power and to distribute supplies as they’re needed.

“We have canned things, chips, cookies. We also have garbage bags, we’re bringing in cleaning products. As long as daylight allows, we will be here,” said Ponda Elliott, another volunteer.

“It just kind of goes to show you that when you come together as one, no matter what side of the city you’re from or what side of the city was affected, what you can really do,” Shumaker said.

Displaced residents lined up to take their pick of all sorts of donated food options and after everyone gets their fill, efforts will move outside in the community to help move downed trees and storm clean up.

“Hurt doesn’t discriminate, everybody hurts. So we’re here today to come together to bring everybody together because we’re stronger together,” Gordon said.