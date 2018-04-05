Auburn making a small change to the A-Day format

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Ala. (AL.com) - Auburn's sixth A-Day game under Gus Malzahn will have a somewhat different setup this weekend.

The Tigers will hold their annual spring game on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Jordan-Hare Stadium, but unlike prior springs, the annual spring scrimmage will start out with a 10-minute period of seven-on-seven drills before breaking into a full-on scrimmage. That move will be done in order to give starting quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who has been limited this spring following offseason surgery on his non-throwing shoulder, an opportunity to get some work in on A-Day.

Stidham will not participate in the scrimmage portion of A-Day.

