MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The prosecutor in charge of the investigation into actions during the administration of Governor Robert Bentley will give an update on that investigation, announcing its official conclusion, almost an entire year after his resignation.
Prosecutor announces end of criminal investigation into actions during Bentley administration
-
Aziz Sayyed pleads guilty to federal terrorism charge for offering support to ISIS, sentencing set for June 20
-
Howard University meets 1 of 9 student protest demands
-
TAKING ACTION INVESTIGATION: Madison County church feels misled by BP Construction
-
Former Tennessee teacher involved in nationwide manhunt with student wants to change his plea to guilty
-
Bill could change Alabama ethics law for public employees
-
-
Mother of man charged for crimes he never committed releases book to help others ‘save their children’
-
Grand jury sides with Alabama police in teen’s beating
-
Grand jury looking into Gov. Bentley, others doesn’t file new charges, says holes in state law hindered probe
-
Wisconsin father accused of driving daughter to buy heroin that killed her
-
Ohio mom saw 4-year-old bleeding after being shot by brother, went to work anyway: prosecutor
-
-
Chief of Staff for Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office denies any wrongdoing
-
Alabama’s ex-House majority leader Micky Hammon sentenced to 3-months in prison
-
Martin Shkreli sentenced to 7 years in prison for fraud