UAH College of Nursing to host workshop focused on dealing with dementia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Distinguished speaker Dr. Richard Ackermann, a renowned physician and researcher of geriatrics and hospice/palliative care medicine will lead a one day workshop on the campus of The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) on Saturday, April 7.

Ackermann’s visit is sponsored by the UAH College of Nursing. He will lead three sessions: the first two meetings from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. are designed for nursing students, faculty and health care providers. The keynote address from 11 a.m. to noon is open to the North Alabama community, especially caregivers of individuals diagnosed with Dementia. Ackermann’s keynote talk will be held in the College of Nursing Building room 103. Refreshments will be provided. All workshop sessions are free.

“The College of Nursing is very excited to have Dr. Ackermann as part of the university’s Distinguished Speaker series. His expertise is in Dementia and prescribing in older adults,” said Dr. Amy Hunter, Clinical Assistant Professor of Nursing. “Dr. Ackermann’s research is a good fit with the curriculum taught in the course Nursing 312 Gerontology. I am very passionate about Dementia research and geriatrics as I deal with both subjects in the clinical practice environment. I am honored to host Dr. Ackermann’s visit to the UAH campus,“ said Hunter.

Dr. Richard Ackermann directs the Division of Geriatrics at Navicent Health Medical Center and Mercer University School of Medicine in Macon, GA. He is a Professor of Family Medicine and directs a Geriatrics and a Hospice/Palliative Medicine Fellowship. Ackermann is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and also holds the Certificate of Added Qualifications (CAQ) in Geriatrics Medicine and the CAQ in Hospice and Palliative Medicine.

Ackermann is the founding Medical Director of Navicent Hospital's comprehensive palliative care service which employs practitioners, as well as counselors, on an interdisciplinary team. He has published more than 40 peer-reviewed articles and book chapters on the medical care of older adults in poor health and those at the end of life.

Ackermann is passionate about appropriate prescribing in the older adult and advises an assertive approach to reducing polypharmacy (simultaneous use of multiple drugs), as well as a healthy skepticism to the claims of the pharmaceutical industry.

He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Furman University and earned his medical degree from The Duke University School of Medicine. Ackermann completed his residency at Naval Hospital in Charleston, SC. He is board certified in family medicine and also certified in geriatrics and in hospice/palliative medicine.

For more information about Ackermann’s visit to the UAH campus, please contact Dr. Amy Hunter at breweran@uah.edu.

UAH provided the above release.