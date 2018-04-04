Temporary water outage scheduled for Madison County Thursday

MADISON COUNTY, Ala — Weather permitting, officials want to close a portion of Highway 72 East in Madison County on Thursday, April 5, to improve the city’s water system.

The Madison County Water Department says this will affect customers found in the triangle of Highway 72 East, Dug Hill Road, and Wall Road.

Maintenance will begin at 8 a.m. and is expected to end at 2 p.m., later that day.

If you have any questions, please call the Madison County Water Department at (256) 746-2888.