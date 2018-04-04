× Significant damage to the Decatur area as storms move through the city overnight

DECATUR, Ala. – One area hit hard during last night storms was the Hard Dock Marina on the Tennessee River.

High winds ripped the awning off the building, sending metal flying across Highway 31. At least 15 boats were damaged.

Just down the road on 6th Avenue, Saputo Dairy Foods lost part of its roof. Police and fire rescue had to shut down the road for about an hour to clean up the debris.

Other streets around the River City were blocked off due to large trees being knocked down.

Decatur firefighters spent most of the night with chain saws trying to clear the roads.

Police say one person was injured during these storms.

Decatur AL, A portion of the roof peeled off Saputo Dairy Foods on 6th ave blocking a portion of the road during last nights storms. @whnt pic.twitter.com/aCs9qH37tM — Jeff Gray (@TrafficJeff) April 4, 2018

Decatur AL, Hard Dock Marina took a hard hit from last nights storms. 1 awning was ripped apart damaging at least 15 boats. Sheet metal blew across highway 31. @whnt pic.twitter.com/q0gOppImuF — Jeff Gray (@TrafficJeff) April 4, 2018