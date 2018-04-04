× Section couple charged indicted for criminally negligent homicide after dogs kill 24-year-old woman

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — Jackson County authorities confirm a grand jury has indicted a Section couple in connection with a fatal dog attack in 2017.

Brian Keith Graden,43, and Melody Ann Graden 45, were each charged with on one count of criminally negligent homicide and four counts of failing to immunize a dog for rabies.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office worked the case. They say they seized five dogs after the attack that killed 24-year-old Emily Colvin just outside of Section.

You can read more about the case here.