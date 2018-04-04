Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary students honor Rev. King’s life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Kids and teachers at Martin Luther King Elementary spent time Wednesday remembering the life of Dr. King.

"In the 1960s, whites went to one school, blacks went to another school. And holidays, they'd just pass," 5th grader Kueron Ervin said.

50 years after preacher and civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr's death, these students in Huntsville spent time honoring his life.

"They will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character," 5th grader Shi'ann Perez said as she read the famous speech.

The famous words uttered long before even these kids' parents were born.

"At first, during my speech, I was about to cry," Perez said.

Decades later, this school bears his name, and every boy and girl here also has a dream.

"I want to be in the NFL when I grow up, that's my dream," 5th grader Cortney West said. "I know one of his dreams came true, because whites and colored people can go to school together."