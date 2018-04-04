× Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Three officers are on administrative leave following an officer-involved shooting Tuesday that resulted in the death of a man.

Authorities have identified the victim as 49-year-old Jeffery Louis Parker.

According to authorities, police were called to the 6400 block of Deramus Ave in Huntsville around 4:25 p.m. regarding a possible suicidal person. Police say Parker was the suicidal person and the initial caller. Parker also admitted to having a gun, authorities say.

After multiple attempts to get Parker to drop the weapon, authorities say one of the officers fired a shot, resulting in his death.

Police confirm there is body camera footage of the incident.

An Incident Review Board will meet within the next two weeks to examine whether the actions of the officers were within training and policy standards.