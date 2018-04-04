× Testimony: Man admitted killing 3-year-old in drive-by shooting, says he never meant to hit the child

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Frank Rosler, a major crimes investigator with the Huntsville Police Department, testified Wednesday that capital murder suspect, Martin Evenes, admitted to firing the shots that killed 3-year-old Livia Robinson’s life.

Rosler said Evenes confessed to the crime during a police interview at Huntsville Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division building. Rosler was the only witness to testify Wednesday at Evenes preliminary hearing on a capital murder charge.

Rosler said he interviewed Evenes twice before Rosler said the Evenes admitted to shooting at the house on 615 Murray Road. Rosler said Evenes never confessed that he was aiming for a specific person.

Rosler said police interviewed four people in this case. One of those people lives in an apartment on Mason Court where police found Evenes and Kingston following the shooting. The woman said Kingston and Evenes were at the residence during the day of the shooting. She said someone called Evenes around 5:00 p.m. then picked Evenes and Kingston up then returned less than an hour later.

During her testimony, Rosler said the woman told him Evenes said, “They said I that I shot a baby but I didn’t shoot a baby. I thought I shot Ashley.” Ashley is referring to Ashley Brown. Police said Evenes made a social media post about her earlier in the day that led to the shooting.

Rosler testified that no one else but the woman renting the apartment said they heard Evenes make this statement. The woman living at the apartment said Evenes also showed then showed her a shell casing.

26-year-old Brittany Kingston is another person charged with capital murder in this case. Police said she is dating Evenes. Kingston also testified that someone picked them up from the apartment on Mason Court. Kingston said she did not know who the driver was. She told police she wanted to get out of the car and she ran away. Kingston said once she and Evenes met back up, he admitted to “shooting the place up.” Kingston denies any involvement in the shooting.

Rosler testified they interviewed Evenes again. This time, police told him Kingston’s side of the story and her denial in any involvement in the shooting. Rosler said Evenes responded, “How could I have told her I shot the place up if she was in the car?” Evenes did confirm they were in the apartment on Mason Court when he called Dominique Russell.

Twenty-six-year-old Russell is the third person charged in this case. Evenes said he called Russell who came and picked up him and Kingston. Evenes testified Russell drove them to Murray Road, and that he owned the gun used in the shooting.

When police interviewed Russell he initially denied he owned the gun, but admitted to driving Evenes and Kingston to Murray Road. Russell told police Evenes fired the shots. During the interview, police asked Russell if he knew the outcome of the shooting. Russell told them he did not know.

Investigators told Russell a three-year-old girl died in the shooting. That is when police said Russell actually went to find the gun in his residence on 9th Avenue and handed it over.

Rosler gave testimony for about an hour in Judge Patricia Demos’ courtroom before Assistant District Attorney Tim Gann and court appointed attorneys Larry Marsili and Chad Morgan.

Police said this whole situation started with a social media post