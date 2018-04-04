Freeze warning issued for north Alabama, Tennessee Wednesday night through Thursday morning

Posted 2:58 am, April 4, 2018, by , Updated at 03:07AM, April 4, 2018 
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Huntsville AL
217 AM CDT Wed Apr 4 2018

Lauderdale-Colbert-Franklin AL-Lawrence-Limestone-Madison-Morgan-
Marshall-Jackson-De Kalb-Cullman-Moore-Lincoln-Franklin TN-
Including the cities of Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, 
Tuscumbia, Russellville, Red Bay, Moulton, Town Creek, Athens, 
Huntsville, Decatur, Albertville, Boaz, Guntersville, Arab, 
Scottsboro, Fort Payne, Rainsville, Cullman, Lynchburg, 
Fayetteville, Winchester, Sewanee, Decherd, Estill Springs, 
and Cowan
217 AM CDT Wed Apr 4 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Freeze
Warning, which is in effect from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday. 



* TIMING AND AREAS AFFECTED...All of Northern Alabama and Southern
  Middle Tennessee from 1 AM to 9 AM Thursday morning. 

* TEMPERATURE...In the upper 20s to lower 30s. 

* IMPACTS...Any sensitive vegetation will be susceptible to damage
  from freezing conditions. 

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.
National Weather Service Nashville TN
247 AM CDT Wed Apr 4 2018



...Frost and Freezing Temperatures Tonight...

.Cold air will invade Middle Tennessee tonight. With calm winds
and high pressure overhead, maximum cooling will be likely.
Temperatures are expected to become cold enough for frost around
midnight and fall below freezing after 4 am.

Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-
Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-
Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-
Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, 
Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, 
Byrdstown, Erin, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, 
Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet,
Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, 
Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, 
Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg,
Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, 
Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, 
Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, 
and Pulaski
247 AM CDT Wed Apr 4 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT
THURSDAY...

The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a Freeze
Warning, which is in effect from midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT
Thursday. 

* TEMPERATURE...29 to 32 degrees.

* IMPACTS...With several hours of frost and at least 4 hours of
  freezing temperatures, crops and sensitive vegetation will
  likely be adversely affected.

