Freeze warning issued for north Alabama, Tennessee Wednesday night through Thursday morning

000 WWUS74 KHUN 040717 NPWHUN URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Huntsville AL 217 AM CDT Wed Apr 4 2018 ALZ001>010-016-TNZ076-096-097-042100- /O.NEW.KHUN.FZ.W.0006.180405T0600Z-180405T1400Z/ Lauderdale-Colbert-Franklin AL-Lawrence-Limestone-Madison-Morgan- Marshall-Jackson-De Kalb-Cullman-Moore-Lincoln-Franklin TN- Including the cities of Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Russellville, Red Bay, Moulton, Town Creek, Athens, Huntsville, Decatur, Albertville, Boaz, Guntersville, Arab, Scottsboro, Fort Payne, Rainsville, Cullman, Lynchburg, Fayetteville, Winchester, Sewanee, Decherd, Estill Springs, and Cowan 217 AM CDT Wed Apr 4 2018 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY... The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Freeze Warning, which is in effect from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday. * TIMING AND AREAS AFFECTED...All of Northern Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee from 1 AM to 9 AM Thursday morning. * TEMPERATURE...In the upper 20s to lower 30s. * IMPACTS...Any sensitive vegetation will be susceptible to damage from freezing conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 247 AM CDT Wed Apr 4 2018 ...Frost and Freezing Temperatures Tonight... .Cold air will invade Middle Tennessee tonight. With calm winds and high pressure overhead, maximum cooling will be likely. Temperatures are expected to become cold enough for frost around midnight and fall below freezing after 4 am. TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-042100- /O.NEW.KOHX.FZ.W.0004.180405T0500Z-180405T1400Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 247 AM CDT Wed Apr 4 2018 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY... The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a Freeze Warning, which is in effect from midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Thursday. * TEMPERATURE...29 to 32 degrees. * IMPACTS...With several hours of frost and at least 4 hours of freezing temperatures, crops and sensitive vegetation will likely be adversely affected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.