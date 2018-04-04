‘Dogwood Winter’ brings an April freeze

The National Weather Service in Huntsville posted a ‘Freeze Warning’ for North Alabama and Southern Tennessee for early Thursday morning as a cold, dry air mass sinks temperatures into the upper 20s and lower 30s by sunrise.

Some call it ‘Black Berry Winter,’ and others call it ‘Dogwood Winter.’ Since it’s after Easter, we’ll stick with the dogwood version since those trees are in beautiful bloom right now! We’ve not had an April freeze officially at Huntsville International Airport since 2009; however, the airport doesn’t represent all of North Alabama or Tennessee.

We’ve had a history of late freezes in both Huntsville and Muscle Shoals.

HUNTSVILLE:

Earliest Freeze: 29°F (Oct 9, 2000)

Normal Earliest Freeze (1981-2010): Nov 4

Latest Freeze: 32°F (May 2, 1909)

Normal Latest Freeze (1981-2010): Mar 30

MUSCLE SHOALS:

Earliest Freeze: 31°F (Oct 3, 1908)

Average Earliest Freeze (1981-2010): Nov 5

Latest Freeze: 30°F (Apr 27, 1919)

Average Latest Freeze (1981-2010): Mar 26

And this is considered normal…

So where do we go from here?

There’s more chilly weather for the next 7 to 10 days, but we’ll likely see a ‘flip’ in the pattern around mid-month: meaning some consistently warmer weather.

Until then…

-Jason

