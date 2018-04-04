College roommate nomination leads to $319 for Collinsvile School teacher

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. -- Meet Anna Walker. She teaches kindergarten at Collinsville School. But this isn't your ordinary classroom!

Anna Walker teaches alongside Amy Garret in a new style called, co-teaching.

"She and another teacher partner throughout the day." said Assistant Principle Anna Harston. "They both provide instruction, just bouncing ideas off each other and it also just provides extra support in the classroom for their students."

Harston says Walker introduced the idea to school administrators, which changed the face of their instruction.

"I love teaching with her everyday, she is an inspiration," said Garrett. "She is a wonderful teacher"

Ms. Walker knew at an early age, she would become a teacher.

"I knew when I was 8-year- old," said Walker. "I would teach behind my toy box at home so I knew it was my calling."

Her former college roommate at Jacksonville state nominated her for the tools for teachers award.

