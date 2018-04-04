Auburn guard Mustapha Heron declares for NBA draft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Ala. (AL.com) - Auburn guard Mustapha Heron will forgo his final two years of eligibility and declare for the NBA Draft.

Heron, Auburn's first ever five-star basketball signee, announced his decision on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

"First off, I would like to thank the man up stairs [sic] for making all of this possible," Heron posted in a note. "I have always dreamed of playing basketball at the highest level and now he is making that a reality for me. I would like to thank my coaches, teammates, all the Auburn fans and Auburn University for a wonderful 2 years. Playing on the plains [sic[ was an experience like no other and I wouldn't trade it for the world!

