UAH softball looks to get back on track

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - We've blinked, and all of a sudden there's just one month left in the college softball regular season, but the UAH Lady Chargers hope to start April much better than they ended March. After a great start to league play, UAH has lost four straight conference games, the Lady Chargers falling all the way to 5th in the GSC standings. The in particularl offense struggled last weekend against Shorter, scoring just one run in two of the three games. There's still plenty of time to get things back on track, and head coach Les Stuedeman says the team just has to get back to work and execute the simple things.

"Obviously coming off a series sweep, where we got swept, you're obviously more intense in those practices. We've been awesome and we've been awful. That's a signature of a young team, but when we've been awesome we've really been awesome," Stuedeman told WHNT News 19. "If we can show up and stay consistent, I think we can compete with just about anybody in the league."

UAH is back in action this weekend hosting a three game series with West Alabama.