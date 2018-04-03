This case has been cracked: Is the Egg Sitter Cushion a good support option?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What do you get when you cross a tired, achy back with a fragile egg? The Egg Sitter Support cushion claims to support your backside and spine so well that you can sit on an egg without breaking it.

We consulted a local chiropractor, Dr. Seth Underwood of HealthSource of Harvest, for his professional opinion on whether the product actually stands out from the competition or not.

“It does feel like it can absorb a decent amount of compression," Dr Underwood said. “If it doesn’t break the egg that means it’s absorbing as much of the person’s weight as possible, thus decreasing a little bit of tension through that lower back.

With many different seat cushion options on the market—the Egg Sitter claims to stand apart based on its honeycomb design that collapses on itself and absorbs pressure points.

“It’s one of those things where if it can absorb that amount of force, then it can take away some of the pressure that’s along the lower back," Underwood explained. "It seems like the inner weaving of it is very adaptable and distributes the weight evenly across rather than just centrally in one particular area.”

Of course, we needed to put the Egg Sitter to the egg sitting test-- and we were pleasantly surprised! The egg didn’t break, and every time someone new took a seat, they thought they’d be the one to crack it, but the Egg Sitter cushion stayed true to its claim.

“As a whole, I think it’s something that can benefit people, especially if they’re sitting for long periods of time," Dr. Underwood said.

And when asked about whether the egg really had anything to do with qualifying a good seat cushion, “It’s a great advertising piece, but it also shows that it can absorb that compressive load…. That the cushion is able to absorb, and the outer shell of the egg.”

Deal or Dud verdict: Deal, $40