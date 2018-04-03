× Taking Action: Have you not filed your taxes yet? Here’s what you need to know

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – We’re taking action to help keep you from being a victim of tax fraud. The deadline to file your taxes is April 15th.

There are some red flags you should know about before having your taxes prepared by just anyone at the last-minute.

“Even though this is down to the wire, you’ve got to be careful who you choose in terms of a tax preparer, if you don’t prepare your own,” said Elizabeth Garcia with the Better Business Bureau of North Alabama.

Garcia has some reminders for those using a tax preparer.

“All tax preparers are required to have a preparer tax identification number issued by the IRS,” said Garcia.

If they don’t have that number, Garcia says that’s a red flag. Some preparers may try to promise you the best return possible, but with a catch.

“Never use a preparer that wants a percentage for whatever return they get for you or refund they get for you,” said Garcia.

Lastly, Garcia says never cut any corners for the sake of time by signing a blank tax form. Avoiding any type of tax scam will prevent you from being a victim of any IRS penalties or problems, but identity theft, too.