Strong To Severe Storms This Evening Into the Overnight

A strong cold front will move in Tuesday evening, bringing our next chance of strong to possibly severe storms.

Before the storms even arrive winds will kick up significantly. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Tuesday afternoon and evening. The breeze from the southwest will be blowing up to 20 mph at times with gusts up to 30 mph.

The line of rain/storms will be moving in around sunset (near 7PM). As we lose daytime heating the storms will begin to weaken. That means storms will likely be strongest in Northwest Alabama as they arrive, then weaken as the line moves east from 7PM-12AM.

The Storm Prediction Center has an *enhanced risk* of severe storms for northwest Alabama lateTuesday.

The main impact will be a few strong wind gusts up to 60 mph – that’s high enough to topple small trees. While wind gusts will be the main threat, there is also a low-end chance of a tornado. That chance will mainly exist over northwest Alabama.

Lingering showers will move out Wednesday morning behind the front, then we’ll be turning much cooler!

Getting Frosty Again! The cooler, drier air that sweeps in Wednesday will make it tough for most of the Valley to reach past the 50s for highs!

Then a few communities could experience a light freeze Thursday morning with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 30s. That’s cold enough for some scattered frost to be around Thursday morning!

No big warm up follows the chilly midweek air, but we will see temperatures bump back into the 60s for highs Thursday and Friday.