Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued Tuesday Night

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued Tuesday evening until 1AM Wednesday morning for Northern Alabama and Southern Tennessee. A line of strong storms will be moving through the Tennessee Valley through the remainder of the evening.
Impacts: The main impact will be damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-size hail or larger. While wind gusts will be the main threat, there is also a low-end chance of a tornado too. That chance will mainly exist over northwest Alabama.
The complete watch from the National Weather Service is below:
WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 32
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HUNTSVILLE AL
715 PM CDT TUE APR 3 2018
ALC033-043-049-059-071-077-079-083-089-095-103-TNC051-103-127-
040600-
/O.NEW.KHUN.SV.A.0032.180404T0015Z-180404T0600Z/
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
32 IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES
IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA
CULLMAN, LIMESTONE, MADISON, MORGAN
IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA
DEKALB, JACKSON, MARSHALL
IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA
COLBERT, FRANKLIN AL, LAUDERDALE, LAWRENCE
IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES
IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE
FRANKLIN, LINCOLN, MOORE
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, ATHENS, BOAZ,
COWAN, CULLMAN, DECATUR, DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE,
FLORENCE, FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG,
MOULTON, MUSCLE SHOALS, RAINSVILLE, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE,
SCOTTSBORO, SEWANEE, SHEFFIELD, TOWN CREEK, TUSCUMBIA,
AND WINCHESTER.