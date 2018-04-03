What To Expect: Severe Storm Threat Tuesday Night

The high winds from the south are coming in out ahead of a strong cold front that will move in this evening. The wind will be pulling in warm and moist air, which will foster instability ahead of the front. That means that any storms that develop could become strong or potentially severe.

The line storms will be moving in around sunset (near 7PM). As we lose daytime heating the storms will begin to weaken some. That means storms will likely be strongest in Northwest Alabama as they arrive, then weaken as the line moves east from 7PM-2AM.

A few lingering showers will be around Wednesday morning, before drier air takes over Wednesday afternoon.

Impacts: The Storm Prediction Center has an *enhanced risk* of severe storms for northwest Alabama late Tuesday with a *slight risk* for nearly everyone else. The difference between those two risks are not significant; everyone in the Tennessee Valley stands a chance at a few severe storms this evening.

The main impact will be damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-size hail or larger. While wind gusts will be the main threat, there is also a low-end chance of a tornado too. That chance will mainly exist over northwest Alabama.

Getting Frosty Again! The cooler, drier air that sweeps in Wednesday will make it tough for most of the Valley to reach past the 50s for highs!

Then a few communities could experience a light freeze Thursday morning with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 30s. That’s cold enough for some scattered frost to be around Thursday morning!

No big warm up follows the chilly midweek air, but we will see temperatures bump back into the 60s for highs Thursday and Friday.