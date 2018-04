× Rose Drive in Florence blocked while police investigate a fatal wreck

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence Police have blocked a portion of Rose Drive while they investigate a fatal wreck. Investigators say a motorcyclist is dead.

Rose Drive is blocked between Helton Drive and Chisholm Road.

Investigators say a motorcycle left the road and came to rest in a wooded area. The driver, who isn’t being identified at this time, was found close to the motorcycle.