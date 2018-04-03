× Prescribed burn planned for Guntersville reservoir Thursday

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Weather permitting, officials want to set fire across the Guntersville reservoir on Thursday, April 5. Don’t worry, it’s a prescribed burn to help clear the land.

According to the Tennessee Valley Authority’ s website, the reservoir is one of 20 public lands expected to receive a prescribed burn this spring.

The Natural Resources Management Division says controlled burns prepare sites for seeding of native grasses, controls insects and diseases, improves habitat and enhances the aesthetics and access for recreation.

To learn more about the prescribed burning process, visit the TVA website: https://www.tva.com/Environment/Environmental-Stewardship/Friendly-Fire