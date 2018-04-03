× One woman injured in single-vehicle wreck on Chapman Mountain

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – One person is in the hospital after a single-vehicle wreck in Huntsville.

According to police, it happened just after midnight on Highway 72 East over Chapman Mountain.

When emergency crews arrived, they found an SUV slammed head on into the side of the mountain.

The driver told officers she was hit from behind, which caused her to lose control.

She was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Police have not located the other vehicle involved.

One lane of the highway was closed for about 20 minutes. It has since reopened.