Nick Saban responds to LeBron James, defends “Shop Talk”

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AL.com) - Nick Saban isn't backing down to LeBron James.

A few days after Alabama received a letter concerning copyright claims and the Crimson Tide's new "Shop Talk" web series, the football coach struck a defiant tone.

"I don't have a reaction to it," said in response to a question about the letter that claimed Alabama infringed on the trademark and copyright of a similar series involving the Cleveland Cavaliers star. "I think LeBron James is a great player."

James has a series called "The Shop" that has a similar casual feel as Alabama's "Shop Talk." The first episode of the Tide version was released Wednesday with a promise of new shows every Wednesday.

