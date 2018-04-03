New greenway path now open in south Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- There's a new path for people who enjoy running and bike riding in south Huntsville. On a busy morning in Huntsville, it's not always easy to stop and appreciate nature.

"South Huntsville is fortunate to have a great quality of life," Huntsville City Council member Jennie Robinson said. And neighbors will have another chance to connect with nature, thanks to the latest path of greenway that's now finished on Aldridge Creek.

"It provides a wildlife habitat, migratory corridors, and buffers for water quality into the creek system," said Marie Bostick, the executive director with North Alabama Land Trust.

"People have seen value in the development of greenways," Dennis Madsen said. "And we've always found very willing partners. We've also been doing this long enough, we've found ways to be creative with getting through certain areas."

Right now, the greenway path ends at Weatherly Road. But Madsen says the stretch is going to be next, another half mile down Aldridge Creek and within five years, they hope to link up with Bailey Cove Road and make one big loop.

"The master plan calls for 312 miles of greenway," Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said. "73.5 miles have been built, 44 miles are targeted for construction in the next one to five years."

The newest trail cost around $350,000, around 80 percent of which was provided by the state.

Madsen says the next phase of the Aldridge Creek greenway could start next year.