Multiple power outages reported across the Valley

Crews with multiple utility companies are out working to restore power outages that are scattered across the Tennessee Valley.

We have received reports that power is out for customers in portions of Decatur, Athens, Madison, Harvest-Monrovia, Hazel Green, Meridianville, New Market, Gurley, West Huntsville, Northwest Huntsville, South Huntsville, the Hampton Cove/Big Cove area. The Marshall County EMA is reporting wide-spread outages including Arab and Guntersville.

Crews have been dispatched and service will be restored as quickly as is safely possible. Right now there is no estimate on the number of customers out of power, or when it will be fully restored.

Madison County customers experiencing problems should call 256-53-LIGHT (5-4448) to report the issue.