LIVE BLOG: California police confirm active shooter at YouTube headquarters

Posted 3:30 pm, April 3, 2018, by , Updated at 03:49PM, April 3, 2018

(CNN) — The city of San Bruno received multiple 911 calls from YouTube headquarters, with callers reporting shots fired, San Bruno City Manager Connie Jackson tells CNN.

The city has responded with a “massive police and fire response.”

San Bruno police say on Twitter: “We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive.”

One YouTube employee said people were trying to get out of the building “as fast as they could.”

She said she was on a conference call and her boss, who heard shots, told her at least one person was shot on the patio where people eat.

Developing story – more to come

This is a developing story and will be updated.

