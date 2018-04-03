× Huntsville City School Board takes no action on censure of a board member

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville City Schools Board of Education took no action at a special called meeting to discuss a censure that Elisa Ferrell, the board president, proposed against the representative from District 5, Pam Hill.

Ferrell said Monday that she planned on calling for a vote on the measure, which would begin the process of formally reprimanding Hill for accusations Ferrell laid out in a letter to the board and the state superintendent’s office.

Tuesday, instead of discussing the censure and whether or not to move forward, the board immediately voted to enter an executive session where they could speak behind closed doors about “the good name and character of an individual.”

Upon returning from the executive session more than an hour later, Ferrell read a statement from the board after explaining no action was taken:

“We will continue to participate in mediation to improve communication and governance. We will work with AASB (The Alabama Association of School Boards) to develop a plan to submit to AdvancEd. The Huntsville City Schools Board is committed to working together for our students and employees and community.”

Ferrell then adjourned.

During this executive session— while we wait— I’m hearing from supporters who came to stand with Pam Hill. They’re all wearing these stickers @whnt pic.twitter.com/tQJsTL8Z5F — Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) April 3, 2018

Many came to the meeting to support Hill, telling us afterward they felt this meeting was a disappointment.

The board has been in mediation with the Alabama Association of School Boards for months. AASB previously told WHNT News 19 it was providing that mediation for members of the Huntsville City school board as part of a request by the Alabama State Department of Education. This stemmed from a previous issue between Hill and Ferrell last year.

Ferrell alleged in her initial attempt to censure in March that Hill’s conduct would endanger the school system’s accreditation status, citing an accreditation report the school system received from AdvancEd. Tuesday, the community questioned whether the accreditation was actually in jeopardy.