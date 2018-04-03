Authorities search for missing 12-year-old in Madison

Posted 7:30 pm, April 3, 2018, by

Mykal Doonan (Photo: Madison Police Department)

MADISON, Ala. – Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old. Mykal Doonan was last seen in the area of Madison Landing and Hawthorn at the Ridge Apartment complex.

Authorities say he is wearing a blue or green shirt with blue jeans.

If you have seen Mykal, contact the Madison Police Department at (256)722-7190.