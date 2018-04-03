34.692657 -86.721998
Authorities search for missing 12-year-old in Madison
-
Authorities locate missing 14-year-old Uniontown girl
-
Huntsville police search for 14-year-old missing since February
-
Madison Police end search for runaway teen, found safe
-
Authorities arrest 6 people in connection with murder of 50-year-old Tennessee man
-
Madison County jury finds Huntsville man guilty of corpse abuse
-
-
24-year-old reported missing in Haleyville, state authorities help in search
-
Huntsville man sentenced to 40 years for abuse of a corpse
-
UPDATE: ALEA cancels missing senior alert for Orange Beach man, he’s been found
-
Body of missing man from Hartselle found in Cullman County, 2 arrested
-
Official: Metal detectors at Birmingham high school not in use on day of shooting
-
-
Texas girl missing since 2016 found safe in New Mexico after TV viewer calls in tip
-
Juvenile charged with making terrorist threats in connection with hoax bomb threat at Madison Walmart
-
Human remains found in Jackson County may be those of missing Decatur man