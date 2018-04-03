× Athens woman charged with human trafficking in connection to prostitution ring bust

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A prostitution ring that was in operation for months has been uncovered in Limestone County.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 35-year-old Cricket Darlene Kimbrough is facing 2nd-degree human trafficking charges. She is also facing other recent charges for possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.

Limestone narcotics investigators obtained a search warrant for Kimbrough’s cell phone after she was arrested for possession on March 28. The cell phone records revealed evidence that investigators say led them to believe she was running a prostitution ring.

Investigators say that the ring involved at least 14 different people, both male and female, and that Kimbrough allegedly recruited them and set up “sex parties” with customers, or “Johns,” at local motels.

The sheriff’s office says that they were required to perform sex acts with “Johns” at the parties and Kimbrough allegedly paid the prostitutes in methamphetamine and collected cash from the customers.

Investigators say that Kimbrough also facilitated the transportation of the men and women to the parties and also arranged for private meetings.

Kimbrough is currently being held in the Limestone County Jail with no bond.