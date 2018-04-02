× WATCH LIVE: Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaking in Huntsville at Chamber of Commerce event

HUNTSVILLE – Governor Kay Ivey is delivering the keynote address at the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber’s 2018 Alabama Update. Prior to her remarks, she will sign HB 175, the Education Trust Fund Budget, and SB 212, which establishes the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering.

The governor’s keynote address will focus on her vision for Alabama and will outline her top priorities. HB 175 is the largest investment in education in a decade and will fund aspects of the governor’s “Strong Start, Strong Finish” initiative. Through SB 212, the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering will be established in Huntsville with an estimated opening in Fall of 2020.