TBI works to find missing 17-year-old girl, may be in company of possible robbery suspects

ATHENS, TN. – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking the public to help locate a missing 17-year-old girl.

Police believe Devin Hester may be in the company of multiple suspects allegedly involved in an attempted robbery in Athens, Tennessee Sunday.

If you know of her whereabouts, you’re asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.