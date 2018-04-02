× Search for Alabama missing children, one found with biological mother in Kentucky

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – The search is on for several children last seen waiting on the school bus in Douglas.

The custodian of the children initially thought that the four children had gotten on the bus, but later learned that they never arrived at school.

The biological mother of the children, Anna Marie Carroll, 37, of Taylor Michigan was visiting the children during the Easter Holiday. The visit was supervised.

The Sheriff’s Office received information that shortly after the bus came by Monday morning, Carroll left driving a 2005 Mazda Tribute, and was on her way back to Michigan.

Kentucky State Police stopped Carroll with one of the children, Desiree Hilburn, 14. They are obtaining a warrant for her arrest on an interference of custody charge.

The search continues for three other children: Michael Carroll, 17; Sebastian Hilburn ,16; and Dennis Hilburn, 15.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 256-582-2034.