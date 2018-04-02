× Morgan county bus driver killed in apparent murder-suicide

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that two people were shot, and Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn says both have died after an apparent murder-suicide in Somerville.

Deputies say Deborah Cox, a bus driver for the Morgan County school system, finished her route Monday morning and came home. When she arrived, investigators believe that her husband, Jerry Dale Cox, shot her in the chest, killing her.

The husband reportedly shot himself and was transported to Huntsville Hospital by helicopter. The coroner says he passed away also.

Deborah Cox was 54; Jerry Dale Cox was 61.

A family member called for help around 9:30 a.m.