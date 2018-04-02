Montgomery reflects on MLK legacy days before assassination anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- This Wednesday marks the 50th anniversary of the assassination of a civil rights hero.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. came to Montgomery in 1954 to pastor at a local church not knowing the path the city would lead him on.

At first glance, the round marble fountain at the Civil Rights Memorial looks like it's a piece of artwork or a place for children to splash and play, but it's really a chronicle of the fight against discrimination in Montgomery, the birthplace of the civil rights movement.

April 4, 2018, will mark 50 years since the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as he was standing on the balcony outside his room at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis.

While thousands are expected to honor his memory at the site of his death, people in Montgomery are paying their respects in the city that started his life's work.

"It's an incredible time to be in Montgomery and to take advantage of our historical sites and museums," said Dr. Felicia Bell, Director of the Rosa Parks Museum at Troy University.

Sites like the Civil Rights Memorial, where people of all ages, races, and religions can come and learn a part of America's history and the Rosa Parks Museum, honoring the woman who inspired his activism in 1955.

"It is a profound moment in our country's history where we can reflect and put things in perspective in terms of what was happening then and what is happening now, and what has happened in between," said Bell.

On that marble memorial, each date marks an event on the timeline of civil rights history, and it's no coincidence that the last date marks the death of Doctor Martin Luther King Jr.