Man arrested after being caught relieving himself at Huntsville dealership

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A man is behind bars after trying to break into vehicles at Landers McLarty Subaru dealership.

According to police, it happened around 3:00 Monday morning.

An off-duty Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy was working security at the dealership when he saw the man trying to get inside several vehicles.

When Huntsville police arrived, they found the man behind a car relieving himself.

He was arrested and charged with breaking and entering.

It is unknown at this time if anything was stolen.