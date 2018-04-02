× Gov. Kay Ivey signs two education bills as part of speech in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey spoke Monday at the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce’s Alabama Update, in the backyard of GOP rival Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.

The mayor was in attendance and to illustrate some of what’s she’s been doing in in Montgomery, Ivey began with a less-than-traditional bill signing ceremony.

“So the first bill we’re going to sign is Senate bill 212,” she said. “And this is the one that establishes the cyber technology and engineering high school right here in Huntsville.”

The governor then highlighted the state’s increase in education spending, including a raise for teachers.

“And the next bill we’ll sign is the Education Trust Fund bill, it is the largest education budget that has been submitted and adopted in the last 10 years,” Ivey said.

In a 30-minute speech focused on her nearly year in office, Ivey touched on reforming the state budget process, the need to provide money for prison reform, and possibly eliminating budget earmarks by legislators.

She also made it clear, she realizes there’s a traffic problem on I-565, but says it will take time to address. Ivey said her office has already enlisted consultants to review the problem.

“I assure you improving your commute on I-565 is important and it is a priority, for this governor, and I will see it through, you have my commitment on that,” Ivey said.