Take to the skies with Grissom Theatre’s production of ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’

HUNSTVILLE, Ala. -- In the mood for a musical? Well, look no further than Grissom Theatre's production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Take a fantastic musical adventure with an out of this world car that flies through the air and sails the seas. The play is based on the beloved 1968 film version of Ian Fleming's children's book of the same title.

Performances will take place April 6 and 7 at 7:00 p.m. and April 8 and 15 at 2 p.m. You can purchase tickets for any of the shows on Grissom Theatre's website.