Madison County non-profit encourages healthy mental health dialogue during 2 week egg hunt

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Easter may be over, but there is still plenty of egg hunting to do in Madison County thanks to a local non-profit that is working to help promote an open and honest dialogue on mental health.

Headlines concerning teen suicides, bullying and school shootings is what inspired Jana Peterson to found 57 North Hampton, an organization in Huntsville that teaches mental health and coping strategies to children and teens.

“What I really want to happen is for us to not be so afraid to talk about the mental health aspect of some of the issues that we’re seeing today,” Peterson explained.

That’s why Peterson started the Love Hunt, a two-week long egg hunt that is geared towards erasing the negative stigma surrounding mental health.

“Bringing this tougher subject, in this really cute colorful way, that we can get people to be like okay, it’s not so bad, let’s talk about this,” she said.

On Sunday, 57 North Hampton and its partners hid 15,000 eggs throughout Madison County. The eggs all have different point values. Some have tips for dealing with issues like loss, managing anger and others will challenge you to perform a random act of kindness.

You can join the game by downloading the Eventezz app and entering the code LoveHunt2018 to receive clues and to track your points. The Love Hunt wraps up April 15th, with the “After the Love Hunt Party,” where the person with the most points will be awarded a $1,000 grand prize. For more information on the hunt, click here.