In order to save lives, firefighters always have to have a plan in place, here’s how Huntsville Fire and Rescue answers the call

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Everyday first responders put their lives on the line to save others. It's a passion for many of them. Huntsville Fire and Rescue is no exception. In the past month they've responded to several large fires.

When crews respond to a burning building, they don't go in cold turkey. They go in prepared by having a fire plan in place.

"There's 18 stations in the city of Huntsville. They are assigned an area and every one of those businesses in that area are required to go through a pre-fire plan," Captain Frank McKenzie explained.

The plan basically lays out the building, what's inside, where the power is located and emergency contact numbers. When fire crews pull up to the building, that information is on hand.

Captain Frank McKenzie said everyone on the scene has a job. He said the plan not only helps crews put out the flames, but also helps keep everyone safe.

Rookies go through an extensive training process to prepare.

"Rookie school is 22 weeks long. We have live fire experiences. They will have a mentor there. They will have a more experienced firefighter with them and of course you have a captain and a driver," Captain McKenzie said.

Captain McKenzie said they also rely a lot on other first responders, like the Huntsville Police Department, to help keep the scene clear.