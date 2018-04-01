Huntsville among 25 cities selected to test new Facebook app feature

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Residents in the Rocket City will soon be among the first in the country to put a new Facebook app feature to the test.

In this age of social media, it can be difficult to recognize what is real and what is not. Facebook has been one of the most criticized platforms, blamed for the circulation of fake news and - more recently - compromising the privacy of its users.

In an effort to fight against the spread of inaccurate information, Facebook is testing a new section in its app called Today In. The new section is aimed at making real local news from vetted sources easier to find. Huntsville has been selected as one of 25 cities that will be added to the next phase of testing.

To use the section, you must first make sure your current city is set to one of the cities that is participating in the test. After that, you'll be able to find the section in the next few weeks listed under the menu.

You will also be able to opt in to easily see the most popular Today In updates in your news feed.

Facebook said Today In will have several features focused solely on the user's community including news, weather and upcoming events.

Facebook is using machine-learning software to surface content in the new section. Local news publishers who appear there will all be vetted by the company's News Partnerships team. Today In is all part of Facebook's Journalism Project initiative which was launched shortly after last year's presidential election.

Other cities selected to take part in testing the new section include:

Anderson, SC; Bismarck, ND; Bloomington, IL; Boise, ID; Charleston, WV; Chattanooga, TN; Columbia, SC; Decatur, IL; Franklin, TN; Evansville, IN; Greensboro, NC; Greenville, SC; Poughkeepsie, NY; Lafayette, LA; Lakeland, FL; Macon, GA; Myrtle Beach, SC; Santa Rosa, CA; Sarasota, FL; Saint Joseph, MO; San Angelo, TX; Shreveport, LA; Tyler, TX; York, PA