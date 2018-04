Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- You don't have to go far in Huntsville or on Redstone Arsenal to see the name "von Braun". The leader of the German rocket team, Wernher von Braun, led the effort in Huntsville to build the Saturn V.

He was one of the big reasons, maybe the biggest that Huntsville is still called "Rocket City." His daughter Margrit von Braun was born in Huntsville, and while she lives in Idaho now, north Alabama is still special.