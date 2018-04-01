2 dead in fatal accident involving a train and vehicle on Moores Mill Rd, roads blocked

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Huntsville emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal accident after a collision between a train and a vehicle at the railroad tracks that crosses MooresMill Rd. near Stanwood Blvd. NE.

Officials say they received a call around 6:00 a.m. of a crash involving two passengers. Both passengers were pronounced dead at the scene according to officials.

When officials arrived they said the vehicle had been knocked off the tracks and was engulfed in flames. Authorities say that they could not even identify the car because of the damage to it.

Huntsville Police Department put out a Nixle alert around 7:50 a.m. that Mooresmill Rd. at that location is closed northbound and southbound due to a traffic accident. Officials say the roads may be blocked for four hours.

WHNT News 19 has a crew on scene and will continue to update this story.