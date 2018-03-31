Raw beef products sold in Alabama recalled due to production and shipping without federal inspection

WASHINGTON — The United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service reported Saturday that PFP Enterprises, LLC and their Fort Worth establishment, Texas Meat Packers are recalling about 7,146 pounds of raw beef products. The USDA says the recall came after the meat was produced and packages without a federal inspection.

The FSIS says the recalled fresh and frozen meat was produced and packaged from March 23 to 24 and was shipped to stores in nine states, including Alabama. The problem was discovered on March 30th after an inspector determined the business operated on March 24 without inspection according to the report.

The recall is considered Class I by the USDA which is the most serious classification with a high health risk. So far, the USDA says there have been no confirmed reports of a bad reaction to eating the products but anyone who is worried should contact a healthcare provider.

The FSIS says their main concern is that some of the meat is still in people’s freezers and urges anyone who has one of the below products to throw them away or return them.

The report says the products have an establishment number of “EST. 34715” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The products that are subject to inspection are:

5-lb. vacuum-packed frozen packages of “BEEF SKIRT DICED FOR TACOS,” with a case code of 1470 in the upper left-hand corner of the label and a packaging date of 03/24/18.

5-lb. vacuum-packed frozen packages of “PRESEASONED BEEF FOR FAJITAS,” with a case code of 36989 in the upper left-hand corner of the label and a packaging date of 03/24/18 and a use-by date of 03/23/19.

Varying weights of vacuum-packed packages of fresh “USDA CHOICE ANGUS BEEF, FAJITA SEASONED STEAK, BEEF FLANK STEAK FOR FAJITAS,” a packaging date of 03/23/18 and 03/24/18, a use or freeze-by date of 04/18/18, and an item code of 567248261 in the upper left-hand corner of the case label.

Varying weights of vacuum-packed packages of fresh “USDA CHOICE ANGUS, FAJITA SEASONED STRIPS, BEEF FLANK STRIPS FOR FAJITAS,” a packaging date of 03/24/18, and a use or freeze-by date of 04/18/18, and an item code of 567248253 in the upper left-hand corner of the case label.

Anyone who has questions about the recall can contact Shane Fresh, vice president of quality assurance for Patterson Foods at (817) 546-3561.

Consumers with food safety questions can “Ask Karen,” the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.