Decatur Police ask for help identifying a community hero

DECATUR, Ala. — Decatur police is asking for the community’s help locating a man, but it isn’t for reasons you may think. Authorities want to thank him for his help.

In a post on Facebook, the department said Officer Jack Brown was speaking with a citizen who had been walking on the side of the Beltline when the citizen began to fight him. While Officer Brown attempted to restrain the citizen, police said two adult males passing by noticed the scene and stopped to help.

Authorities said it was thanks to their, “bravery and quick thinking” that helped get the citizen into handcuffs.

Authorities were able to say thanks to one of the heroes who helped during the incident, but they have been unable to identify the second.

Anyone who has any information about the man is asked to call 256-341-4600 or send them a message on Facebook. Authorities said they look forward to formally recognizing both of men.