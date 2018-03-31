Daystar Church in Hartselle breaks Guinness World Record during annual Easter Egg Drop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTSELLE, Ala. -- Several churches and organizations hosted egg hunts ahead of Resurrection Sunday, but one local church set out to make sure their Easter event was one for the books.

Hundreds came together Saturday for Daystar Church's fourth annual Easter Egg Drop. A helicopter dropped 20,000 Easter eggs filled with candy and prizes for people of all ages.

"It's kind of an egg hunt on steroids," explained Pastor Tom Watson.

During the event, the church also set a Guinness World Record by having the most people dying Easter eggs at one time.

Guinness Book officials were on hand and counted 643 adults dying eggs at the event. The original record was set in 2014 by 582 people in Washington.

While breaking the record was exciting for the community, many would agree that the event wasn't really about the eggs.

"Our goal is, when you leave here, you're gonna leave here happy and full," said Pastor Watson. "And that's what we are. We're a church that's full of life."