MADISON, Ala. — Huntsville Utilities has reported a power outage in the City of Madison from HWY 72 S to Browns Ferry Road and from County Line Road E to Hughs Road. Officials say the outage happened around 11:20 a.m.

A representative for Huntsville Utilities says crews are working on the outage and service will be restored as quickly as possible. The cause is not known at this time according to officials.